Clean Juice Amarillo Highlighting Wide Variety of Menu Items

This segment is sponsored by Clean Juice Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Clean Juice Amarillo specializes in Organic Cold-Pressed Juice and offers grab and go 16oz bottles or can package them into 4 or 6 packs designed to cleanse the body.

A juice cleanse can help flush toxins out of the body, aid in immunity, rest and can restart your metabolism and much more.

Along with cold-pressed juice, Clean Juice Amarillo also offers wraps, salads, sandwiches, acai bowls, toasts and fresh juice and smoothies.

Clean Juice Amarillo also has a variety of cold-pressed wellness shots which help in immune support and help with inflammation.

Clean Juice Amarillo

5212 Coulter St

(806) 803-2108

cleanjuice.com/locations/amarillo