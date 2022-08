AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clean Juice Amarillo is celebrating one year of operating in the city. The big celebration is happening on August 20th.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. they will have “buy one get one 50% off” on their smoothies, as well as menu specials, a drawing for a free 3-day cleanse and a car giveaway.

There will also be live music and vendors.

Follow them on Facebook for more information.