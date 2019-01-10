Clean Eating in 2019

Meaghan found some cleaner versions of your favorite foods to help you start the new year right!

Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water- https://www.kalenasparkling.com/

As hydrating as it is refreshing, Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water is an unrivaled blend of organic, responsibly grown and harvested coconuts with just the right amount of bubbles takes coconut water to another level. Crisp, clean, refreshing and sparkling, Kalena elevates your coconut water experience! Gluten-free, non-GMO, organic, and certified vegan, Kalena Sparkling Coconut serves up refreshment & hydration in a BPA-free can! Perfect for enjoying alone or used as a mixer for your favorite libation. Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water is available in 8 delightful flavors, including Original, Mango, Lemon, Pineapple, Lime, Blood Orange, Acai and Watermelon. https://www.kalenasparkling.com/

Corine's Cuisine- https://www.corinescuisine.com/

In the kitchen and at the table, use Corine's Cuisine gourmet sauces for dipping, seasoning, cooking and marinating your favorite dishes! The surprisingly rich, unique flavors in Corine’s Cuisine sauces come from Corine’s insistence on sticking to homemade recipes and never compromising on quality — ingredients like real chopped garlic, ginger and onions (no powders or extracts), fresh lime juice (not concentrate), and only the same peppers she would use at home. 8 delicious flavors are available, including Jamaican Curry Hot Pepper Sauce, Spicy Nam-Pla, Fresh Lime & Coriander Sauce, and Pineapple & Mango Hot Pepper Sauce. Six of the eight Corine’s Cuisine sauces are gluten-free, and they all have ingredients known for their health benefits, such as turmeric, ginger and the moderate capsaicin levels of the Scotch bonnet pepper.

Charcoal Chia from gr8nola- www.gr8nola.com

gr8nola has debuted a delicious, bold new take on superfood granola, Charcoal Chia! Their version of a clean Oreo, Charcoal Chia's earthy, dark hue comes from food grade activated charcoal (from coconut shells), and chia, aka warrior seeds!

Just launched this month, Charcoal Chia joins the line of clean, superfood gr8nola, including Matcha Green Tea, Golden Turmeric, Coco Cacao, and The Original. Enjoy gr8nola straight from the bag... or top oatmeal, yogurt, smoothie bowls, pancakes, and more! Made with Coconut Oil, Charcoal Chia is Vegan, 100% Natural & GMO Free, with only 5g of sugar per serving. No Soy, Dairy or Refined Sugar. Available in Standard Packs (11.5 oz.), Mini Packs (1.75 oz.) and Bulk Packs (5 lb.). Learn more about Charcoal Chia and the gr8nola line at www.gr8nola.com.

Pirro’s Sauce- https://www.pirrossauce.com/

Pirro's Sauces are all-natural, gluten-free sauces made from distinctive Italian-American family recipes that help the home chef create authentic dishes and meals! Comforting sauces that save you time in the kitchen, the sauces are crafted from timeless recipes using U.S. sourced, high-quality ingredients. Pirro's Sauce is available in six delicious varieties, including Marinara, Puttanesca, Rustic Vodka, Pesto Pomodoro, Bolognese and a vegan Pizza Sauce. You can learn more about Pirro's Sauce online at https://www.pirrossauce.com/.