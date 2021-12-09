Claudia Stuart Discusses Life Before Amarillo in Hey Amarillo Podcast Episode

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —You have no doubt heard the name or met the amazing Claudia Stuart.

This week she is Jason Boyett’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Claudia Stuart, recently named Distinguished Alumni at West Texas A&M University. Decades ago, she became WT’s first full-time, African American female faculty member and authored several books, including African Americans in Amarillo, which she cowrote. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Stuart shares about growing up in Germany, being one of the first Black students at WT, and her incredibly diverse career in sociology, criminal justice and other fields. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and SKP Creative.