CISD Spotlight: Crestview PTA hosts Eagle Days

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eagle Days Spirit Week is September 17-20. The week will conclude with a block party on Saturday, September 21 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Crestview Elementary School. The block party is open to the whole community.

Buy tickets through your child’s class before the event for $5 per person/$20 per family or buy tickets at the gate for $7 per person/$25 per family.

Whiteface Ford is donating food for sale. Proceeds will benefit Crestview PTA. There will be bouncy Houses, Dunk Tank, Rock Wall, Monkey Motion, and more games. Enjoy a half-mile color fun run. The race is $5 to enter and be sure to wear your white t-shirt. Enjoy fajitas, hot dogs, fries, snocones, baked goodies. There will be dinner and dessert available for sale and proceeds benefit the Crestview PTA and Eagle-aires student group. There will also be a silent auction.

On Friday, September 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the CHS football game there will be a Crestview Tailgate. Food will be available to purchase and the Little Eagles will run out on the field with the football team. Students must wear 2019 Eagle Day shirt for free entry to the game.

For questions call Amanda at 210-296-8944 or Jessica at 715-338-7471. You can also visit the Crestview PTA Facebook page.