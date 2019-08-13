CISD Spotlight: Canyon ISD Kids

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD Kids is an after school program for students to learn and have fun.

Each day, students receive a snack, work on homework with classroom teachers, and take part in learning activities.

Canyon ISD Kids hours of operation:

  • Monday – Friday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CISD instructional days
  • Early Dismissal Days: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Closed all CISD approved holidays
  • Closed during weather and emergency closings

Tuition is $9/instructional school day.

For more information, click here.

