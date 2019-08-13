CISD Spotlight: Canyon ISD Kids

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD Kids is an after school program for students to learn and have fun.
Each day, students receive a snack, work on homework with classroom teachers, and take part in learning activities.
Canyon ISD Kids hours of operation:
- Monday – Friday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CISD instructional days
- Early Dismissal Days: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Closed all CISD approved holidays
- Closed during weather and emergency closings
Tuition is $9/instructional school day.
