CISD Spotlight: Canyon ISD Kids

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD Kids is an after school program for students to learn and have fun.

Each day, students receive a snack, work on homework with classroom teachers, and take part in learning activities.

Canyon ISD Kids hours of operation:

Monday – Friday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CISD instructional days

Early Dismissal Days: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed all CISD approved holidays

Closed during weather and emergency closings

Tuition is $9/instructional school day.

For more information, click here.