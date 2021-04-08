Cirque Italia In Amarillo This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cirque Italia presents “Spectacular productions.” CIRQUE ITALIA reflects a unique attribute under our the tents, as the show features many custom designed elements that travels from city to city.

Cirque Italia has designed for two traveling water shows – Silver Unit and Gold Unit – a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own!

