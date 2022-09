AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Cinema Day is coming up on September 3rd. In honor of that day you can purchase $3 movie tickets from Cinergy Entertainment in Amarillo on September 3rd. Along with a reduced ticket price, loyalty members will get double points, and there will be discounted concessions.

If you can’t make it on that day, Labor Day is another great day to visit Cinergy because they’re offering $5 movie tickets along with $5 laser tag, Skywalker, Hologate, and XD Rides.