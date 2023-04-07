AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —On April 9th, Cinergy is offering its Elite Rewards Members a $25 all-access pass at its Amarillo location to choose their own adventure with a full day of arcade, video, and VR games, any two movies of the guest’s choice during any showtime, escape rooms, bowling, laser tag, and the ropes course!! *Note some restrictions may apply.

Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge. Simply go to https://www.cinergy.com/signup and enjoy instant perks including “Cinergy All-Access” Day!

ABOUT CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT

Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World in 2019*, is a one-stop entertainment experience providing movies, games, attractions, food and beverages for guests of all ages.

All Cinergy centers feature luxury recline-and-dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages, and most include a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality, and elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Privately held by the Benson family and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cinergy operates nine luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas with 82 screens. For more information and to buy tickets, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com

*As named by The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in 2019