AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —August 27th marks the 2nd National Cinema Day, where movie theaters across the nation are offering discounted tickets, discounted food and drinks, and even bringing some popular titles back to the big screen.

Cinergy Entertainment in Amarillo is participating in this day by offering $4 tickets to any movie in any format, along with $4 soft drinks and $4 popcorn.

For a look at what movies are available to watch, click here.