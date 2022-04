AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every May, the country celebrates older Americans through Older Americans Month. It’s a time to recognize all the contributions that older people have and continue to give to communities.

The Bivins Village is celebrating older Americans during Cinco de Mayo with an event on May 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location on 3201 Tee Anchor Boulevard.