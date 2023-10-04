AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —October 4th is National Taco Day, and Chuy’s in Amarillo has some great ways to celebrate at their location.

First, if you dress like a taco, post a fun picture to social media and tag Chuy’s, your entree will be free.

Second, they’re offering to add a taco to your entree for only $1.

Third, you can get a $1 tequila floater, so order your favorite margarita and add an extra ounce of your favorite tequila.

Chuy’s also has Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. During that time they’ve got chips and dips for only $5 and discounted margaritas and beer. If you can’t make it to the location for National Taco Day or Happy Hour, you can always order online here.