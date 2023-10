AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Shoppers are invited to the 43rd Annual Christmas Roundup, which is happening from November 3rd to 5th at the Amarillo Civic Center.

More than 135 vendors are expected to set up shop in more than 200 booths.

Proceeds from this event go to help the educational programs of the Amarillo Museum of Art.

