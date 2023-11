AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s almost Christmas, and Co-Chairs of Christmas Roundup Kelly Huckabay and Genie Robison are back in the studio to talk about special events that are coming up.

Christmas Roundup is gearing up for its 43rd year. The market will be from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

A weekend pass for the event is $10.

