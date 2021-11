Christmas Roundup is Back for 2021 Featuring 100+ Merchants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the annual event helping you to do your Christmas shopping early.

The Christmas Roundup event welcomes 100+ merchants to the Amarillo Civic Center offering a number of different and unique items.

This event also helps out the Amarillo Museum of Art and their educational programs including Museum School Art Classes and Summer Art Camps, ArtSmart Senior Programming, School Tours and Regional School Outreach to the 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

Christmas Roundup

Benefiting Amarillo Museum of Art

$8 Weekend Pass, Children 12 and under are free

Friday, November 5th from Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 7th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RED’S EARLY BIRD SHOPPING EVENT

Friday, November 5, Noon to 2:00 PM

Kick off the weekend with refreshments, holiday music and a special gift for the first 100 shoppers.

Please note new times!

FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY

Friday, November 5, 5:00 to 8:00 PM

A night of discounts, fun events, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and giveaways.

SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS

Saturday, November 6, 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Free for all little shoppers to get their photos with Santa and enjoy a holiday craft.

The AMoA Alliance is the exclusive presenter and beneficiary of Christmas Roundup. Through this event we are able to assist the AMoA with programming such as Museum School, Summer Art Camps, ArtSmart Senior Programming, Docent-led Tours, Regional School Outreach, Lectures and Gallery Talks just to name a few. And remember, daily admission to AMoA is always free!

2021 Christmas Roundup Merchants