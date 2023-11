AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Celebrate the holidays at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum during their Open House event on December 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be there along with kid’s crafts, a cookie decorating station, choirs singing and more.

This event is free to attend, but it’s encouraged that you bring a canned good per person which will be donated to the High Plains Food Bank.