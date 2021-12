AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Christmas in the Sky is a fireworks event at Hodgetown to celebrate Christmas.

Thanks to the Fairly Group and OccuNet those who can’t attend can still be a part of the celebration. The event will be broadcasted on 95.7 The Armadillo.

The event is happening December 17th with gates at Hodgetown opening at 6:15 p.m. and people can also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, caroling and Santa as well.

The fireworks will start at 7 p.m. and this event is free.