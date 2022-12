AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AOMS and The PARC are teaming up to celebrate the 3rd annual Christmas in the Park event.

It’s a time to give much needed items to the shelterless in our community. They’ll have free haircuts, backpacks, and other items along with food trucks and more.

The event is December 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellwood Park.