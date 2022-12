AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Christmas Heart Project is a unique way to help kids and adults who are on the Autism Spectrum or have other sensory and developmental needs.

They are hosting visits with Santa and his elves and even the Grinch on December 12th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations.

Click here to register, the event is free but you can register for a time slot.