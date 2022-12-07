AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’ve picked up the latest Brick & Elm magazine then you’ve seen the great articles by Julie Grimes.

She’s got a great Christmas cookie recipe that you can make this season or adapt for different holidays.

Click here for the latest issue of Brick & Elm, and click here for Grimes’ website.

Ingredients:

Cookies:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (7.44 oz)

3/4 cup special dark unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Cooking spray (or silicone baking mat)

Filling:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

6 tablespoons vegetable shortening

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon peppermint oil

Crushed peppermint candies

Method:

1. Prepare Cookies: Cream together 3/4 cup butter and granulated sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, scraping sides of bowl, as needed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until fully incorporated after each addition.

2. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking powder, stirring until blended. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating with a mixer at low speed until just combined. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead dough 3 – 4 times. Cover dough and chill 30 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 350˚.

4. Roll dough out to 1/8 inch thickness. Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut dough into 52 circles, rerolling scraps, as needed. Arrange dough rounds one inch apart on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350˚ for about 8 minutes or until set and cooked through. Carefully, remove hot cookies to wire racks; cool completely.

5. Meanwhile, prepare Filling: Beat 1/2 cup butter, shortening, and 1/4 teaspoon salt at high speed 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until filling is smooth and fluffy, scraping sides as needed. Beat in peppermint oil. (Do not chill.)

6. Scrape filling into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag; cut a 1/2-inch opening in one corner of the bag. Pipe filling over 26 cookies; top with remaining cookies, flat sides down, to form sandwiches, pressing gently to squeeze filling out to the edges of each sandwich. Roll edges of cookie sandwiches in crushed peppermints, pressing slightly to adhere. Store cookies in a parchment-line sealed airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for 3 months.