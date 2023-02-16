AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re a fan of chocolate and peanut butter, get ready to push that love to the extreme.

This is a dump cake that is sure to please.

You’ll need a 9×13 pan and line it with the Reese’s Thins. Then spread one tub of chocolate frosting on top. After that sprinkle on some Reese’s Pieces because why not.

Then add on a package of peanut butter cookie mix, but DON’T MIX IT!!!!

Cut one and a half sticks of unsalted butter into equal squares, usually about 15 squares are needed.

Then put this in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes, and enjoy.