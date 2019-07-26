Chill Out with the Animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo summers are hot, but the Amarillo Zoo will be a cool place to be on Saturday, July 27. Come out and see how the animals beat the heat.

Zoo staff will be giving the zoo inhabitants tasty chilled treats to cool down in the midday heat. The bobcats will enjoy frozen blood pops while the black bear will cherish blocks of ice filled with fresh berries. The group of ring-tailed lemurs will be treated to chilled jello treats filled with tasty goodies that will encourage them to lick and nibble to free the tidbits hidden inside. Enjoy watching these and the other Zoo animals enjoying refreshing cool treats throughout the day. As well as providing cool and delicious treats, these activities provide a valuable form of enrichment for the animals, encouraging natural behaviors and providing a stimulating environment for the animals to interact.

