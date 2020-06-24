Children’s Miracle Network kicks off fundraising campaign at Walmart/Sam’s Club

Donations at local Walmart and Sam's Club stores go to Child Life programs at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital.

The Children’s Miracle Network has launched their annual fundraising campaign at local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. This is part of the national campaign for CMN Hospitals.

The campaign runs from June 22nd to July 19th. You can donate at the register or when you’re purchasing groceries online for pick up.

The funds donated locally will stay local. They will be used to support the Child Life programs at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital.

When you head inside the stores, you’ll see local Miracle Child Reeve Melugin on the signage. Reeve was diagnosed with Leukemia in October of 2017.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals click here.