AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time when people come together to educate and promote awareness of something that impacts thousands of kids each year.

Dr. Smita Bhaskaran from Texas Tech Physicians says that we’ve made a lot of progress treating childhood cancer meaning they have a lot more options available today.

Dr. Bhaskaran says while childhood cancer is rare, it’s the leading cause of disease-related death past infancy in children and adolescents. Also that it can be difficult to find the root cause of cancer, because while adult cancer is usually linked to a lifestyle or environmental factor, that isn’t the case in kids.

Cancer in children can be hard to recognize, but there are some warning signs and symptoms to be aware of:



· An unusual lump or swelling

· Unexplained paleness and loss of energy

· Easy bruising or bleeding

· An ongoing pain in one area of the body

· Limping

· Unexplained fever or illness that doesn’t go away

· Frequent headaches, often with vomiting

· Sudden eye or vision changes

· Sudden unexplained weight loss

Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics

1400 South Coulter

(806) 414-9800

www.TexasTechPhysicians.com