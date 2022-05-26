AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Dr. Erin Avirett, an Amarillo-based child psychologist. A specialist in school neuropsychology, Avirett performs neuropsychological assessment and therapy for children and teenagers all over the Texas Panhandle. She also one of the founders of Mind & Child, an online parenting course designed to improve child-parent relationships. In this conversation, she tells Jason Boyett how she found her way into her career, how psychological evaluations can help children, and why the pandemic so dramatically increased kids’ anxiety. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.