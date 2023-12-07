AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A familiar face is being heard on this week’s Hey Amarillo podcast episode.

Click here to listen to that.

A conversation with John Harris, the Chief Meteorologist for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News. John is an Amarillo native who almost went into a business and marketing career, and then after being captured by meteorology, figured he’d land at the National Weather Service. But he soon found himself on TV—first at KFDA Newschannel 10 and now at KAMR Local 4 News. He tells host Jason Boyett how he first became fascinated by weather, why he loves doing what he does, why wind is such a big part of the local climate, and whether the El Niño pattern will bring the Panhandle a wet and stormy winter and spring. (Short answer: looks like it). This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing.