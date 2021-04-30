Chicago Med Star Talks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –May starts Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Brian Tee, star of Chicago Med says this year it’s more important than ever to have representation in media since there is a lot of hate and violence happening against these groups of people.

Brian says while AAPI Heritage Month doesn’t have any big celebrations, it is a time for all of us to become more informed about Asian American and Pacific Islander stories and heritage.

As far as Chicago Med is concerned, new episodes start on May 5th.

Brian says all of the main stars will have cliffhangers as we end the season.

You can watch the show every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. CT on KAMR Local 4.