AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking for some St. Patrick’s Day plans, this is an option for you.

Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon is hosting a give-back night benefitting the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

The festivities will start at 4 p.m. at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon which is located at 715 S. Polk St. Strange Whiskey Band is playing live, and there will be food and pool as well.

20% of the proceeds from the night will go to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon. The event goes until 9 p.m. and then Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon will be open until it’s normal time of 2 a.m.