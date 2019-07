AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Are you ready to trade in your cooking apron for a lab coat? While some may argue cooking is an art, food and nutrition guru, Dr. Taylor Wallace says it’s the chemistry happening in your kitchen that actually makes meals taste delicious.

From understanding how flavors develop, to using measuring tools and cultivating heat, Dr. Wallace’s tips will help turn any amateur cook into a skilled “scientist”.

For more information, click here.