AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Rocky Dunnam is back, and he’s making a healthy dish for us. He’s currently the Director of Culinary Services, Forefront Healthcare at the Golden Plains Community Hospital.

Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

Ingredients

15oz-pumpkin puree

4c-old fashioned oats

3/4c-packed light brown sugar

1tsp-baking powder

3/4tsp-fine sea salt

1.5tsp-ground cinnamon

3/4tsp-ground ginger

1/4tsp-ground cloves

1/4tsp-allspice

1.25c-milk

2-eggs

4tbsp-unsalted butter, melted

1tsp-vanilla

Greek Yogurt

Cinnamon Sugar

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine oats, sugar, baking powder, salt and spices in a bowl.

Place pumpkin in another bowl, add milk, eggs, butter, and vanilla to the pumpkin and whisk until smooth.

Stir both mixtures together and put into lightly buttered 9×13 baking dish.

Bake for 35 minutes or until oatmeal is firm and resembles a snack cake.

Cut into pieces and serve warm with Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.