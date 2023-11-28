AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Rocky Dunnam is back, and he’s making a healthy dish for us. He’s currently the Director of Culinary Services, Forefront Healthcare at the Golden Plains Community Hospital.
Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal
Ingredients
15oz-pumpkin puree
4c-old fashioned oats
3/4c-packed light brown sugar
1tsp-baking powder
3/4tsp-fine sea salt
1.5tsp-ground cinnamon
3/4tsp-ground ginger
1/4tsp-ground cloves
1/4tsp-allspice
1.25c-milk
2-eggs
4tbsp-unsalted butter, melted
1tsp-vanilla
Greek Yogurt
Cinnamon Sugar
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine oats, sugar, baking powder, salt and spices in a bowl.
Place pumpkin in another bowl, add milk, eggs, butter, and vanilla to the pumpkin and whisk until smooth.
Stir both mixtures together and put into lightly buttered 9×13 baking dish.
Bake for 35 minutes or until oatmeal is firm and resembles a snack cake.
Cut into pieces and serve warm with Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.