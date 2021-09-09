Chef Bud’s Table: Tailgating with Cauliflower

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Tailgating season is in full swing, and this dish is a healthier alternative to the buffalo wing.

Time To Tailgate Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 ea head of cauliflower

¾ C all purpose flour

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

2 tspns McCormick garlic powder

1 tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

¾ C milk

1/4 C Franks Buffalo Sauce

1 Tblspn honey

2 Tblspn vegetable oil

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

In a large bowl, add flour, smoked paprika, garlic powder, kosher salt, coarse black pepper and milk. Stir well to combine.

Break the cauliflower head getting the florets, about 1 ½ inches wide. Add Cauliflower florets to batter, making sure each piece is evenly coated. Arrange the coated cauliflower on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway.

Meanwhile in a small bowl combine the buffalo sauce, oil and honey, stir until evenly combined. Toss the cauliflower in the mixture and bake and additional 20 minutes.

A fantastic dish and unique dish for your tailgating! You can do everything you do to a chicken wing with these gems, perfect for your Table for the Big Game. Try them on a flour tortilla as a street taco with a sweet honey slaw. The applications are endless and the roasted cauliflower is so good! Great as a side dish as well. Introduce these soon to be crowd favorites at the next Big Game. They will be coming back to YOUR Table for more! Cheers!

