Chef Bud’s Table: Tailgating with Cauliflower

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Tailgating season is in full swing, and this dish is a healthier alternative to the buffalo wing.
Time To Tailgate Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
Ingredients
1 ea head of cauliflower
¾ C all purpose flour
1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika
2 tspns McCormick garlic powder
1 tspn kosher salt
½ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper
¾ C milk
1/4 C Franks Buffalo Sauce
1 Tblspn honey
2 Tblspn vegetable oil
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
In a large bowl, add flour, smoked paprika, garlic powder, kosher salt, coarse black pepper and milk. Stir well to combine.
Break the cauliflower head getting the florets, about 1 ½ inches wide. Add Cauliflower florets to batter, making sure each piece is evenly coated. Arrange the coated cauliflower on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway.
Meanwhile in a small bowl combine the buffalo sauce, oil and honey, stir until evenly combined. Toss the cauliflower in the mixture and bake and additional 20 minutes.
A fantastic dish and unique dish for your tailgating! You can do everything you do to a chicken wing with these gems, perfect for your Table for the Big Game. Try them on a flour tortilla as a street taco with a sweet honey slaw. The applications are endless and the roasted cauliflower is so good! Great as a side dish as well. Introduce these soon to be crowd favorites at the next Big Game. They will be coming back to YOUR Table for more! Cheers!