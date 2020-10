An easy way to pair vegetables and protein

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Anderson is back on Studio 4 and he’s bringing an easy and delicious recipe for your tailgating season.

Whether you’re cooking for friends, family, or just yourself, this easy recipe pairs delicious seasonal vegetables and good quality sirloin steak with good quality olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive to create these easy kabobs.