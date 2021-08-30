AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud brings us another great dish, this time combining sea bass and a lemon sauce.

Check out the recipe and instructions below, if you want to be a part of Chef Bud’s fall class schedule click here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summer Time Sea Bass w/Lemon Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz Sea bass fillets, skin removed

2 ea lemons, halved

½ tspn kosher salt

12 tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

1 Tblspn Extra virgin olive oil

1 ea shallot, finely chopped

¼ C white wine

1 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn fresh thyme

Preparation:

In a large skillet over medium high heat, warm to very hot

Add lemons cut side down

Season sea bass with kosher salt and coarse black pepper, liberally

When lemons begin to brown, about 3 minutes, push them to one side of the skillet and add oil and sea bass.

Cook until fish is browned and just cooked through in the center, about 4 minutes per side, lowering the heat if lemons and heat if lemons and fish brown too quickly.

Transfer sea bass to a platter and lemons to a cutting board.

Place the skillet over low heat and add the diced shallot. Cook stirring for 1 minute.

Stir in wine and cook for 1 minute

Squeeze 2 lemon halves through a strainer into the skillet. Remove from heat and swirl in butter. Stir in thyme and pour over the sea bass.

This dish is perfect for those evenings as summer comes to an end. Serve it over a bed of wild rice with some wilted spinach for a perfect evening meal or for weekend entertaining. This dish is a wonderful way to bring fish to your Table! A few simple ingredients and you have the perfect elegant meal for your Table! Cheers!