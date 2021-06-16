AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is a busy man, but he makes time for us each week to cook up something delicious.

This week he’s got a Summer Herbed Grilled Shrimp, the ingredients and instructions are below.

Don’t forget to sign up for cooking classes with Chef Bud here.

Also here is the link for the project he’s teamed up with Eveline Rivers to help more in the community.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summer Herbed Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb 16/20 P&D Shrimp

1/3 C parsley, finely chopped

¼ C red onion, finely chopped

1 Tblspn grated lemon rind

1 Tblspn fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 tspn garlic, minced in water

2 ½ Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn Honey

½ tspn McCormick coarse ground black pepper

¼ tspn kosher salt

1 ½ Tblspn red wine vinegar

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high heat

Combine parsley, red onion, lemon zest, oregano, garlic in a small bowl

Combine shrimp, 1 Tblspn oil, honey, pepper and salt in a large bowl; toss gently to coat

Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes a side, remove shrimp from the grill.

Stir remaining 1 ½ Tblspn of olive oil and red wine vinegar into the herb mixture. Top shrimp with the herb mixture, or toss all together.

This Fun and Flavorful way to do shrimp is Perfect for your Summertime Table. A unique way to prepare grilled shrimp for your guests or family. Great addition to your Table! Cheers