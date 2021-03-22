AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is ready for spring and making a dish that’s full of flavor but also light and fresh.

Here are the ingredients needed for Shredded Chicken Tacos:

Chef Bud’s Table

Shredded Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

3 C shredded chicken breast

1 Tblspn McCormick Dark Chili powder

1 tspn McCormick cumin

1 tspn McCormick garlic powder

½ tspn McCormick onion powder

½ tspn McCormick smoked paprika

½ tspn McCormick dried oregano

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick cayenne pepper

14.5 oz Can fire roasted diced tomatoes

¼ C low sodium chicken broth

2 Tblspn diced green chiles

2 Tblspn tomato paste

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken alone with the seasonings and toss to coat. Stir in chicken broth, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and green chiles. Cook for 5 minutes until cooked through. Add additional chicken broth if chicken seems dry. Season with Kosher salt and Cayenne pepper to taste. Hot sauce if you prefer.

Load chicken in warm corn tortillas and top them with lots of cilantro, pico and a squeeze of lime. These are perfect for watching March Madness, gathering with friends or just at your Table for a flavorful fun Spring evening meal. You cant go wrong with this spicy chicken and warm tortillas anytime at your Table! Cheers!