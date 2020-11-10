Chef Bud’s Table: Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is keeping with the fall roasting theme by pairing chicken thighs and vegetables.

This simple dish packs big flavor and can be put together in one pan.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need and how he prepares it.

Chef Bud’s Table

Pan Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

2 lbs red potatoes, cut into ¾ inch pieces

1 ea sweet onion, coarsely chopped

2 Tblspn Tuscan Herb Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn garlic, minced

1 ¼ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick dried rosemary, crushed

¾ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

6 ea Bone In chicken thighs, skin removed

6 C baby spinach, about 6 ounces

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

In a large bowl combine potatoes, onions, Tuscan Herb Olive oil, garlic and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Toss to coat

Place on a sheet tray, coated with cooking spray

In a small bowl, mix smoked paprika, dried rosemary, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Season chicken breast with the mixture, arrange chicken over the

Prepped veggies. Bake until chicken thighs read 170-175 degrees and the veggies are just tender, about 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove chicken thighs to a serving platter, keep warm. Top vegetables with fresh spinach. Roast until vegetable tender and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes longer

Stir vegetables to combine, serve with chicken.

Bring your friends and family to your Table with this fabulous Roasted chicken and veggie dish. The great flavor of roasted chicken thighs with the fluffy red potatoes. Fall is here

And nothing is better then a roasted chicken dinner for supper or weekend entertaining. Either way, they will be happy you invited them to your Table this Fall season!

Enjoy!