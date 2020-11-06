Chef Bud’s Table: Roasted Cabbage & Red Peppers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The temperature is changing and that means what we’re cooking is changing.

Chef Bud has the perfect fall creation by roasting up some great vegetables using the Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need and how to prepare it, we can guarantee that even if you’re not a big cabbage fan, you will be after this one.

2020 Chef Bud’s Table

Roasted Cabbage and Red Bell Pepper

Ingredients:

1 ea head of cabbage, dark loose leaves removed

1 ea Red Bell Pepper, cleaned and seeded

1 Tblspn Brown Sugar

1 Tblspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

2 Tblspns Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

4 ea Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages or your favorite kind

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Slice cabbage into ½ inch thick steaks, slice red bell pepper into 6-8 rings

Brush both with the Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil, on both sides

Place on a baking sheet, along with the sausages

Season all with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Season the cabbage with the brown sugar as well

Roast for 17-20 minutes until soft, brown and delicious.

Serve with the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage or any sausage. A unique flavor that will have everyone at your Table wanting this great side dish more often. Fall is turning to winter and in the cold months, roasting of vegetables adds great flavor and color to your Table. And remember, those dark brown edges are the best eating! Enjoy!