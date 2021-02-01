Chef Bud’s Table: Queso Fundido

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.

He’s got a delicious appetizer called queso fundido.

The ingredients and directions are below.

Chef Buds Table

Queso Fundid0 Superbowl Party

Ingredients:

½ lb Gran Sabor Chorizo or breakfast sausage

1 ea medium sweet onion, diced fine

1 ea green bell pepper, seeded and diced fine

1 ea jalapeno, seeded and diced fine

½ lb smoked gouda, shredded

½ lb Colby jack, shredded

½ tspn McCormick dark chili powder

3 ea roma tomatoes, diced

¼ C cilantro, chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a large saute pan, cook and crumble chorizo or sausage until brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel. Pour off excess fat. Add onions, bell peppers, and jalapeno pepper to the skillet. Cook over medium high heat until the veggies are soft and golden brown about 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

To build the skillet, place 1/3 of the cheese in a medium sized oven proof skillet. Add half the chorizo or sausage. Add another third of the cheese mixture, then as much of the veggies mixture as you’d like. Add almost all of the remaining cheese, the rest of the chorizo, then whatever cheese you have left. Sprinkle the top with the McCormick Chili powder.

Place into the oven for 4-5 minutes. You want it to bake till the cheese is totally melted , hot, and slightly bubbling but not hard and firm. We want it extra gooey!

Remove from the oven and top with the diced tomatoes, sprinkle on the cilantro and serve immediately with tortilla chips.

The Big Game or any gathering isn’t right without some queso! This one with the spicy flavor of Chorizo is a great starter to the Big Game or any dinner party Back to the Table! Delicious cheesy goodness will be the big score at your Table!

Enjoy!