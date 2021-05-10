Chef Bud’s Table: Pan Seared Salmon with Spring Salad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is getting into the spring mood with a simple and delicious dish.

The ingredients and instructions are below.

Pan Seared Salmon w/Spring Salad

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz Salmon fillets

1 ea avocado, peeled and pitted

1 tspn Garlic roasted Chile olive oil

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ Tblspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

1 tspn McCormick cinnamon

1 tspn McCormick garlic powder

1 C English cucumber, sliced

½ C radishes, sliced thinly

¼ C sweet onion, sliced thinly

1 ½ Tblspn fresh dill, chopped

2 Tblspn Garlic roasted Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn apple cider vinegar

Preparation:

In a large bowl combine all the fresh sliced veggies. Whisk together 2 Tblspn of Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Pour over veggies and toss, add the fresh dill and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Refrigerate

Blend Pepper supreme, kosher salt, brown sugar, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon and Garlic powder.

Pat salmon fillets dry with paper towel. Season salmon with spice blend.

In a skillet over medium high heat add 1 tspn of Garlic roasted Chile olive oil. Gently place the avocado half in the pan, and quick brown the avocado. Remove from the pan and place on plate. Add the salmon fillet to the skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve the salmon fillet on top of the seared avocado half. Top with the Spring salad or serve it on the side.

Either way this spring dish will be a favorite for your spring Table or entertaining friends on the weekend. Light and full of fresh flavors. A wonderful way to Enjoy time at your Table! Cheers.