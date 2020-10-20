AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –

Chef Bud’s Table

Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast

Ingredients:

4 ea chicken breast, boneless skinless

1 Tblspn McCormick Italian Seasoning

½ tspn McCormick crushed red pepper flakes

1 Tblspn Natural Meyer Lemon Olive Oil Amarillo Grape & Olive

1 lb asparagus, trimmed and cut at the first knuckle

2 Tblspn butter

½ C sweet onion, minced

1 Tblspn Tulkoff minced garlic

1 C heavy cream

¼ C parmesan cheese

Preparation:

Season chicken breast with Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add 1 Tblspn of Natural Meyer Lemon Olive oil to the a large saute pan over medium high heat add chicken to the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside.

In a small saute pan of boiling water add your asparagus and let blanch 2-3 minutes. Drain and put in an ice bath or cold water. Let sit.

Add butter, sweet onion and blanched asparagus to the skillet and let cook 2-3 minutes, until onions are just tender. Add garlic and cook for just 30 to 45 seconds.

Add heavy cream and parm cheese, stir to combine. Reintroduce the chicken breast to the pan and let simmer 3-4 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Taste and adjust taste, if needed. If the sauce becomes to thick, just add a bit of water or chicken stock to thin it out.

Fall is here, and your friends and family will love this light creamy chicken dish that is packed with great flavors. Whether entertaining on the weekend or just dinner with your sweetheart, this dish will not disappoint. On a fall evening it is a great way to bring everyone back to YOUR Table! Enjoy!