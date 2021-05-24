Chef Bud’s Table: Honey Chicken Kabobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen is back and getting us ready for Memorial Day weekend.

He’s got Honey Chicken Kabobs, the recipe and instructions are below. By the way Chef Bud has a number of classes happening this summer, you can find those here.

Chef Buds Table

Honey Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients:

4 ea boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff minced garlic

¼ C Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1/3 C Honey

1/3 C Kikkoman low sodium Soy Sauce

1/2 tspn McCormick Red Pepper Flakes

2 ea small sweet onion, cut into 2 inch pieces

2 ea Red bell peppers, cut into 2 inch pieces

1 ea zucchini sliced into ¼ inch slices

8 ea wooden skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes)

1 ea 20 oz can of crushed pineapple drained and separated juice from pineapple

1 ea 20 oz can of Bush Baked Beans

¼ ea sweet onion, diced

Preparation:

In a large bowl whisk together oil, honey, soy sauce, pineapple juice and red pepper flakes. Before adding the chicken, reserve a small amount of marinade to brush onto the kabobs while cooking. Place the chicken, garlic, onions, peppers and zucchini in the bowl, marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours (the longer the better)

Preheat the grill heat

Drain marinade from the chicken and vegetables, and discard marinade. Thread chicken and vegetables alternately onto the skewers.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Place the skewers on the grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Turn and brush with reserved marinade frequently.

While the kabobs are grilling, in a small skillet saute diced onions and crushed pineapple with a tspn of olive oil. Saute until golden brown and then add to warmed up Baked Beans for a fantastic summer side

Great way to celebrate Memorial Day or any summer time gathering! Great sweet with the heat flavors to serve your family or guests at your Table! Enjoy!