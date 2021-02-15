Chef Bud’s Table: Grilled Tilapia Shrimp Etouffee Sauce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’re a day away from Fat Tuesday and the start of Mardi Gras.

On top of that, it’s cold outside, so Chef Bud Andersen has a great dish to celebrate and warm us up.

The ingredients and directions are below.

Ingredients:

2 ea 4-6 oz Red Snapper or Tilapia Fillets

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 C unsalted butter

1 C sweet onion, chopped

½ C green pepper, chopped

½ C celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

½ C water

1 Tblspn flour

2 tsp tomato paste

1 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 lb 16/20 shrimp, cleaned, deveined and split

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp coarse ground pepper

1 tsp red pepper hot sauce

Preparation:

In a dutch oven or small stock pot melt butter. Saute onion, green pepper, celery and garlic. Mix flour and water and add to sauté with tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add shrimp, salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes more. Add pepper sauce and cook 5 more minutes.

Preheat a cast iron skillet or saute pan over high heat. Add ¼ C butter to the pan and melt. When butter is melted, add Bayou Cajun Seasoning and let simmer for 30 seconds. Add Red Snapper fillets and cook on medium high heat, flipping once 3-4 minutes a side. Serve sauce over Snapper fillets and brown rice! Enjoy!