AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Cod is a fish that’s full of a lot of vitamins and can improve your mind and body in a lot of ways.

Chef Bud’s Grilled Thai Cod is a great way to add a lot of flavor to fish.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need and how to make it:

Grilled Thai Cod

Ingredients:

4 ea 5 oz Cod Fillets

3 Tblspn vegetable oil

4 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

3 Tblspn Oyster sauce

½ Tblspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1 ½ Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic in water

2 Tblspn brown sugar

½ Tblspn Chile paste

½ Tblspn Persian Lime Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

4 C whole green beans, blanched

¼ tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

4 C steamed white rice

1 ea lime, cut into 8 wedges

Cilantro, for garnish

Stir together soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, garlic, chile paste, brown sugar and Persian Lime oil. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Stir until brown sugar dissolves.

Place Cod fillets in a flat bottomed baking dish (I use disposable aluminum pans for easy clean up) Pour half the sauce over the cod. Reserve the rest for later.

Start your grill on medium high heat. Allow fish to marinate for at least 10 minutes up to an hour. Make sure you grill is medium high and not blazing. Fish is tender and cant take blazing heat. You should hear a nice sizzle when you place them on the grates. Do this after brushing them lightly with the 2 Tblspn of vegetable oil.

Grill the cod for 4-6 minutes a side. Allow it to sear for two minutes uninterrupted before flipping. Grill until the cod flakes easily and is heated through.

Heat remaining marinade and set aside. In a separate saute pan, heat up 1 Tblspn of oil. Add the blanched green beans and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Toss to heat through and add ¼ tspn of sesame oil.

Serve your Grilled Thai Cod on steamed white rice, topped with a drizzle of the glaze and lime wedges. Top with cilantro leaves, serve with the sautéed green beans. This dish is perfect for a nice light weeknight dinner, or a fun weekend dish. Serve it on a plate or in a bowl. Either way it is a great Cod dish packed with flavor. Bring this restaurant quality Asian fusion dish Back to your Table!

