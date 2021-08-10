AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is always bringing us great recipes.

Check out the ingredients and recipe below.

Chef Bud’s Table

Grilled Portabella Steak and Peppers

Ingredients:

2 ea Portabella Mushroom Caps

8 oz Grilled 1855 New York Strip or Ribeye, cut into pieces

2/3 C tomato, chopped

¼ C shredded mozzarella cheese, I use low moisture

1 tspn Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

½ ea Bell Pepper, diced

1/8 tspn McCormick dried rosemary

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

2 Tblspn lemon juice

2 tspns Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

Preparation:

Preheat your grill to medium high heat

Combine cooked steak, tomato, cheese, ½ the olive oil, diced pepper, rosemary, garlic and season with kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper.

Remove the brown gills from the undersides of the mushrooms caps using a spoon and discard gills. Combine Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil, lemon juice, and soy sauce in a small bowl. Brush mixture on both sides of the mushroom caps. Place the caps stem sides down, on grill. Grill for 5 minutes a side or until soft.

Spoon tomato mixture into each cap. Cover on the grill and let cook until the cheese melts. Top with fresh parsley and serve!

Perfect dish for summertime entertaining and gatherings at your Table! Full of fresh grilled flavors it is great dish to make up in advance. Remove the meat and have a great vegetarian offering for your Table!

Cheers!