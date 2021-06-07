Chef Bud’s Table: Grilled Chipotle Chicken Cobb Salad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking for a dish that isn’t too heavy but will still have great flavor check out Chef Bud’s recipe for this cobb salad.

Chef Bud also has a number of cooking classes coming up, you can register for those here.

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

2 ea 8 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

½ C oil

1Tblspn Tulkhoff diced garlic

1 tspn Chile paste

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

½ tspn McCormick Cumin

½ tspn McCormick onion powder

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick coarse ground black pepper

1 ea English cucumber, diced

8 ea radishes, sliced

2 ea hard boiled eggs, peeled and split

1 C cherry tomatoe, split optional

4 C chopped romaine lettuce

2 ea small avocados, cubed

½ C Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

½ C Ranch dressing

Preparation:

Stir together all the marinade ingredients oil, garlic, chile paste, smoked paprika, cumin, onion powder, kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Add chicken to the marinade and chill at least 30 min to overnight

Preheat grill to medium high heat

Remove chicken from the marinade and grill 2-4 minutes a side or until chicken breast is cooked through.

On a plate arrange the Romaine lettuce, add in little sections cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, avocado chunks, radishes, boiled eggs and Gorgonzola cheese.

Slice chicken breast and arrange on the bed of Romaine. Top with a cool Ranch dressing or a light vinaigrette. Make as a Family style dish or small salads. Either way this cool and spicy take on a Cobb Salad is perfect for your Summer Table! Whether entertaining or simply a weeknight supper it is great for your gathering! Enjoy!