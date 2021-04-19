Chef Bud’s Table: Garlic Chicken & Spinach

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen has done it again. He’s back with a spring-time dish of garlic chicken and spinach.

Below is the recipe and instructions.

Chef Buds Table

Garlic Chicken and Spinach

Ingredients:

6 ea 4 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

2 tspn Tuscan Herb Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn Tulkhoff Garlic

1 ea small onion

1/3 C Chicken broth

½ C crispy bacon, chopped

1 ¾ C heavy cream

3 C baby spinach

1 tspn McCormick Italian Seasoning

½ C grated parmesan cheese

½ tspn McCormick crushed red pepper flakes (optioinal)

Kosher salt McCormick Coarse Black Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season the chicken breast on both sides with kosher salt and coarse black pepper, and sear in the pan or 5-8 minutes on both sides until cooked through. Once cooked remove from the pan and set aside.

Melt butter in the remaining cooking juices in the pan. Add the onion and garlic and cook until fragrant (about one minute) Pour in the chicken stock and allow to reduce down slightly. Add the crispy bacon and fry for 1-2 minutes to release the flavors.

Reduce to low heat, add the heavy cream and bring to a gently simmer, while stirring occasionally. Make sure to lower the heat to avoid the sauce separating.

Add the Italian seasoning and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the baby spinach and allow leaves to wilt in the sauce and add the parm cheese. Allow the sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce.

Add the chicken back into the pan; sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakesand spoon sauce over the chicken.

Serve this delicious chicken over rice or pasta with a sautéed vegetable or a steamed veggie. Either way, this tasty dish will be a favorite at your Table. The kind of dish for a weeknight or entertaining on the weekend. It is a dish that brings folks or your own family, Back to the Table! Cheers!