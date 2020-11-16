Chef Bud’s Table: Garlic Butter Steak Bites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and whipping up a quick and easy dinner that can be made for the holidays or any night of the week.

Here are the ingredients and the instructions on how to make this dish:

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

Ingredients:

2 lbs 1855 Strip or Sirloin steak thick cut

2 Tblspn Tulkhoff minced garlic in water

½ tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

¼ C fresh parsley chopped

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick thyme

8 Tblspn butter

1 C mayo

2 Tblspn Tulkhoff hot horseradish

1 tpsn Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

8 pieces melba toast

Preparation:

Combine mayo, horseradish, mustard and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. This can be refrigerated up to days in advance

Combine the garlic, pepper supreme and thyme. Set aside

Cut the strip steak into 1 inch cubes, then season with the kosher salt

Melt the butter in a large saute pan. Add the cut steak pieces and sear until browned, flipping them about halfway through, 6-8 minutes total

Add the garlic mixture and toss to incorporate. Cook 1 more minute.

Remove from heat, garnish with parsley

Serve topped with some horsey sauce or on a slice of melba toast.

This is a great dish for entertaining! Your guests will love the incredible seared garlic beef flavor and topped with the horsey sauce is the perfect combination.