Chef Bud’s Table: Bringing So-Cal to the Burger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen is inspired by the flavors of southern California for this week’s dish.

It’s the So-Cal Burger with Avocado Relish and Grilled BBQ Onions.

The recipe and instructions are below, make sure you follow along with Chef Bud here.

So Cal Burger w/Avocado Relish and grilled BBQ Onions

Ingredients:

4 ea 8 oz 1855 beef patties

2 ea avocado, peeled and pitted, chopped

½ ea red onion, diced

3 Tblspn fresh cilantro, chopped

½ Tblspn kosher salt

1 ea lime, juiced

2 C baby spinach

4 ea BBQ onions, split in half, and brushed with Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil

4 slices Colby Jack or Monterrey Jack cheese

4 ea Brioche Buns

Preparation:

Preheat your grill to medium high

Shape 4 8 oz patties into a uniform patty. Make a depression in the center with your thumb so the burger doesn’t bulge. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Grill until golden brown and slightly charred turning only once. Add cheese at the last minute. While the burgers cook, place the halved BBQ onions on the grill. Let grill for 3-4 minutes. Until soften and marked with grill marks

While the burgers grill, in a bowl combine gently the avocados, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, minced jalapeno and the juice of one lime. Gently fold together the mixture an season with kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Serve the cooked burgers on a brioche bun, top with baby spinach and then a spoonful of the avocado relish. Serve these tasty fresh burgers on a platter with the grilled BBQ onions.

This is a great burger for your weekend gatherings or week night supper with your family at your Table. The avocado relish is fabulously fresh! Its awfully good on chips as well! Great fresh flavors for your Table.

Enjoy!