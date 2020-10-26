Chef Bud’s Kitchen: Shrimp Diablo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud’s Table: Shrimp Diablo

Ingredients:

1 lb 16/20 P&D Shrimp

¾ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

½ tspn McCormick Crushed Red Pepper

2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn minced garlic

½ ea jalapeno, minced

1 C onion, diced small

¼ tspn McCormick dried oregano

¼ tspn McCormick dried thyme

½ C green peppers, diced small

¼ C tequila

½ C chicken stock, unsalted

14 oz diced tomato

1 tspn fresh cilantro, chopped

Preparation:

Season shrimp with kosher salt, coarse pepper, and red pepper flakes

Heat a large saute pan over medium heat, add the 2 Tblspn olive oil

Add the garlic, jalapeno, onion, oregano and thyme. Cook until the onions are tender and the garlic is fragrant, but don’t over cook.

Add the shrimp and increase heat. Cook shrimp through about 3 minutes. Remove to a clean bowl.

Add bell pepper and let saute for about a minute

Increase the heat to medium high, add the tequila, chicken stock, diced tomatoes and juice. Season with a bit of kosher salt. Bring to a simmer and allow tomato mixture to reduce until it begins to thicken, let most of the liquid evaporate about 8 to 10 minutes.

Turn the heat down to low and add the cooked shrimp. Stir and cook until shrimp is warmed through.

Serve it Back to your Table with sautéed zucchini and garnished with chopped cilantro.

Great for that spooky night, or even a spicy fall meal. Enjoy it at your Table with friends and some cool cocktails! Celebrate Halloween with a dish that is full of frightening good flavors! Boo!