Chef Bud’s Holiday Sprouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud Andersen is back and making another great holiday dish.

Holiday Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 lb brussels sprouts, trimmed

2 Tblspn shallot, minced

1 Tblspn olive oil

1 Tblspn maple syrup

1 Tblspn balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

¼ C Craisins

¼ C walnuts, roughly chopped

Preparation

Heat oven to 425 degrees

Place a skillet in the oven to preheat 10-15 minutes

Trim the sprouts and cut the large ones in half. Place in a large bowl with the shallots.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, vinegar and pepper. Pour over the sprouts and toss to coat.

Spread the brussels in the skillet in a single layer, cut side down. Roast 10-15 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Remove from the oven and add craisins and walnuts. Roast an additional 5 minutes or until walnuts are toasted.

Remove from the oven and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Serve!

Holidays are here! This is a great seasonal dish full of Holiday flavors! Perfect for chicken, pork or even Salmon at your Table! Full of flavor and perfect for all those who Gather at your Table for the Holidays!

Merry Christmas!